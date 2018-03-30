Wolfpack top Featherstone Rovers in Betfred Championship clash

Ryan Brierley scored two tries and had three conversions as the Toronto Wolfpack (6-1-1) topped the Featherstone Rovers (6-2-0) 24-16 in a Betfred Championship clash.

FULL TIME' Finally... Play Time is Over <a href="https://twitter.com/FevRovers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FevRovers</a> 😉 Toronto Wolfpack secure a hard fought 24-16 win at LD Nutrition Stadium 💪🏻🐺🤘🏻<a href="https://twitter.com/FevRovers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FevRovers</a> 16 - 24 <a href="https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOwolfpack</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/runwiththepack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#runwiththepack</a> <a href="https://t.co/3cTmEQKSQg">pic.twitter.com/3cTmEQKSQg</a> —@TOwolfpack

With the victory, the Wolfpack leapfrogged the Rovers and London Broncos into second place in the league table. Toronto sits just a point back of Toulouse Olympique XIII for first.

The Wolfpack led 16-4 at halftime on the strength of two tries from Richard Whiting and held on in the second half to preserve the win.

Captain Josh McCrone had the team's only other conversion.

Toronto resumes league action on Monday (8:30 a.m. ET) against Toulouse Olympique XIII in a battle of the league's top two teams.

All Wolfpack games can be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.