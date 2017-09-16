The Toronto Wolfpack wrapped up their inaugural Kingstone Press League 1 season with a 26-14 home win over Doncaster RLFC on Saturday.
The game was only for pride as the Wolfpack (20-1-1), rugby's first transatlantic team, already secured the Kingstone Press League 1 title last week and promotion to the second-tier Championship for next season.
Jonny Pownall led the Toronto offence against the Dons (10-9-3) with three tries while Blake Wallace and Liam Kay also went over. Craig Hall had three converts.
The Wolfpack finished the season 11-0-0 at Lamport Stadium, having outscored its opposition 570-116.
Toronto earned its promotion with last weekend's 26-2 win over Barrow.
