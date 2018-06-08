Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from Paris
Live coverage runs through Sunday
Click on the video player above on Friday at 8 a.m. ET to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris.
The women's preliminaries begin action at Stade Jean Boin, with the Canadian taking the pitch for matches against Russia (9:06 a.m. ET), Fiji (11:50 a.m. ET), and Australia (2:12 p.m. ET).
Coverage of the women's tourney continues on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 1 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca).
You can watch the men's preliminary play by clicking on the video player below beginning on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET. The Canadian men's squad takes on Russia (3:44 a.m. ET), Scotland (6:40 a.m. ET), and South Africa (12:30 p.m. ET).
Sunday's action begins at 4 a.m. ET, with an encore broadcast at 1 p.m. ET.
Full Canadian rosters
Women's
- Olivia Apps (Lindsay, Ont.)
- Britt Benn (Napanee, Ont.)
- Pam Buisa (Gatineau, Que.)
- Caroline Crossley (Victoria)
- Hannah Darling (Warsaw, Ont.)
- Bianca Farella (Montreal)
- Sara Kaljuvee (Ajax, Ont.)
- Ghislaine Landry (Toronto)
- Kayla Moleschi (Williams Lake, B.C.)
- Breanne Nicholas (Blenheim, Ont.)
- Natasha Watcham-Roy (Gatineau, Que.)
- Charity Williams (Toronto)
Men's
- Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
- Connor Braid (Victoria)
- Andrew Coe (Toronto)
- Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
- Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
- Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
- Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)
- Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
- Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
- Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
- Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.