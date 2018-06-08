Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from Paris

Click on the video player above on Friday at 8 a.m. ET to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris.

The women's preliminaries begin action at Stade Jean Boin, with the Canadian taking the pitch for matches against Russia (9:06 a.m. ET), Fiji (11:50 a.m. ET), and Australia (2:12 p.m. ET).

Coverage of the women's tourney continues on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 1 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca).

You can watch the men's preliminary play by clicking on the video player below beginning on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET. The Canadian men's squad takes on Russia (3:44 a.m. ET), Scotland (6:40 a.m. ET), and South Africa (12:30 p.m. ET).

Sunday's action begins at 4 a.m. ET, with an encore broadcast at 1 p.m. ET.

Full Canadian rosters

Women's

Olivia Apps (Lindsay, Ont.)

Britt Benn (Napanee, Ont.)

Pam Buisa (Gatineau, Que.)

Caroline Crossley (Victoria)

Hannah Darling (Warsaw, Ont.)

Bianca Farella (Montreal)

Sara Kaljuvee (Ajax, Ont.)

Ghislaine Landry (Toronto)

Kayla Moleschi (Williams Lake, B.C.)

Breanne Nicholas (Blenheim, Ont.)

Natasha Watcham-Roy (Gatineau, Que.)

Charity Williams (Toronto)

Men's