Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from London
Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in London beginning on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET
Click ion the video player above beginni ng on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the
Canada begins their tourney with a match against Samoa on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET before facing South Africa at 7:58 a.m. ET and Russia at 10:42 a.m. ET.
You can also catch more rugby sevens action at 3 p.m. ET on CBC TV.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Full Canadian roster
- Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
- Connor Braid (Victoria)
- Andrew Coe (Toronto)
- Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
- Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
- Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
- Harry Jones (North Vancouver)
- Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
- Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
- Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
- Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)
