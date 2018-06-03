Canada drops Cup quarter-final to Fiji at London 7s

The Canadian men's rugby sevens took back-to-back losses on the final day of competition at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in London.

Canada scored wins against Samoa and Russia on Saturday to book their spot in Sunday's Cup quarter-final.

However, they dropped that match to Fiji by a score of 40-7.

The Canadians then faced the U.S. in a fifth-place semifinal match, which the Americans won 27-19.

You can also catch more rugby sevens action on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBC TV.

