Canada drops Cup quarter-final to Fiji at London 7s
Recap

The Canadian men's rugby sevens took back-to-back losses on the final day of competition at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in London.

Canadian men suffered loss to American rivals in 5th-place semifinal

CBC Sports ·
Canada's 29-10 win over Russia secured them a spot in tomorrow's Cup quarter-finals at the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in London. 0:49
Canada scored wins against Samoa and Russia on Saturday to book their spot in Sunday's Cup quarter-final.

However, they dropped that match to Fiji by a score of 40-7.

The Canadians then faced the U.S. in a fifth-place semifinal match, which the Americans won 27-19.

You can also catch more rugby sevens action on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBC TV.

Full Canadian roster

  • Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
  • Connor Braid (Victoria)
  • Andrew Coe (Toronto)
  • Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
  • Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
  • Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
  • Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
  • Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
  • Harry Jones (North Vancouver)
  • Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
  • Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
  • Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
  • Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)

With files from The Associated Press

