Canada drops Cup quarter-final to Fiji at London 7s
The Canadian men's rugby sevens took back-to-back losses on the final day of competition at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in London.
Canadian men suffered loss to American rivals in 5th-place semifinal
Canada scored wins against Samoa and Russia on Saturday to book their spot in Sunday's Cup quarter-final.
However, they dropped that match to Fiji by a score of 40-7.
The Canadians then faced the U.S. in a fifth-place semifinal match, which the Americans won 27-19.
Full Canadian roster
- Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
- Connor Braid (Victoria)
- Andrew Coe (Toronto)
- Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
- Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
- Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
- Harry Jones (North Vancouver)
- Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
- Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
- Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
- Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)
With files from The Associated Press
