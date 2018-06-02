Canada splits opening matches at World Rugby Sevens Series in London

The Canadian men's rugby sevens squad have split their first two matches at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in London on Saturday.

Canada began their tourney at Twickenham Stadium with a 14-0 win against Samoa, thanks to tries by Isaac Jonathan Kay and Justin Douglas, while Nathan Hirayama converted both kicks.

The Canadians dropped their second match, a 17-7 decision to the defending series champions from South Africa. Harry Jones scored the lone try for Canada, who were unable to solve the Blitzboks, a team that has not lost a match to Canada in the past five years.

The Canadians finish preliminary play with a match against Russia at 10:42 a.m. ET.

You can also catch more rugby sevens action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBC TV.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Full Canadian roster