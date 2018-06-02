Canada splits opening matches at World Rugby Sevens Series in London
Victory over Samoa, loss to South Africa sets up crucial game vs. Russia
The Canadian men's rugby sevens squad have split their first two matches at the World Rugby Sevens Series event in London on Saturday.
Canada began their tourney at Twickenham Stadium with a 14-0 win against Samoa, thanks to tries by Isaac Jonathan Kay and Justin Douglas, while Nathan Hirayama converted both kicks.
The Canadians dropped their second match, a 17-7 decision to the defending series champions from South Africa. Harry Jones scored the lone try for Canada, who were unable to solve the Blitzboks, a team that has not lost a match to Canada in the past five years.
The Canadians finish preliminary play with a match against Russia at 10:42 a.m. ET.
You can also catch more rugby sevens action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBC TV.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Full Canadian roster
- Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
- Connor Braid (Victoria)
- Andrew Coe (Toronto)
- Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
- Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
- Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
- Harry Jones (North Vancouver)
- Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
- Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
- Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
- Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.