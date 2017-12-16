Canadian women's rugby sevens captain Jen Kish says she has one more season left in her before she retires.
The 29-year-old Edmonton native turned to social media on Friday to announce that she plans to compete for one final season before hanging up her cleats.
Officially calling it. This will be my last season in the red & white. Its been a great 13 yrs. My goal: To inspire a few more ppl to join rugby & help my teammates win a world series, CWG's & a 7s world cup in July
@jen_kish
Kish led the Canada sevens squad to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
In 2005, she was just 16 when she played for Canada at the under-19 level in the 15-player version of the game, and was eventually selected by the national team as an 18-year-old.
She played for Canada at the 2010 Rugby World Cup before turning her attention to sevens.
