Canada 'gutted' after heartbreaking loss to U.S. in Vancouver Sevens rugby series

A mistake in the dying seconds of the game resulted a 28-21 loss for Canada against the United States on Saturday in HSBC Canada Sevens Rugby.

The heartbreaking defeat, combined with a nail-biting draw against Australia earlier in the day, left Canada with a 0-1-1 record and one game remaining in the opening day of competition.

Canada and the U.S. were tied 21-21, and the game was in extra time when Canada's Nathan Hirayama attempted a kick to touch. Instead of going out of bounds, the ball bounced around and was grabbed by a U.S. player.

Canada managed to defend and speedy American Perry Baker, considered one of the best players in the world, was almost tackled in the end zone, which would have ended the game. Instead he wriggled free. The ball ended up in Kevon Williams's hands and he raced the field for the winning points.

"We're pretty gutted," said Canada's Connor Braid. "Sometimes you get the bounce of the ball, sometimes you don't."

Canada led 14-0 early in the game before Baker scored two tries.

"He was the difference between the teams," said Canadian coach Damian McGrath said of Baker. "He digs them out of trouble so many times and so often."

Moonlight to the races

Canada began the day with an exciting 19-19 draw against Australia. The Canadians gave up a try just 13 seconds into the match and trailed late in the game. But with the final seconds ticking off the clock, forward John Moonlight took a pass from Hirayama and outraced a defender to the end zone.

The Canada Sevens is the sixth stop on the 10-country HSBC World Rugby Seven Series. The 16 teams are divided into four pools of four each.

The top two teams from each pool advance to Sunday's quarter-finals. The bottom eight teams play off for rankings.

The U.S. leads Pool A with a 2-0-0 record, followed by Australia 0-1-1. Uruguay rounds out Canada's pool at 0-2-0. Canada plays Uruguay Saturday night.

Uruguay lost a pair of lopsided matches, 45-0 to the U.S. and 50-17 to Australia.

Hirayama and Pat Kay scored the other Canadian tries against Australia. Hirayama added two converts.

Canadian grit

McGrath was pleased with the resiliency his team showed against Australia after falling behind early.

"That Canadian grit is often used as a throw away term, but I think you saw it today," he said. "This teams has got grit and determination."

Australia's James Stannard was frustrated after his team let a victory slip away.

"Selfish plays cost us a win," he said.

A noisy, sellout crowd of 39,0000 watched the games at BC Place Stadium. Fans waved flags and blew horns. There was all manner of costumes. Several pandas watched the action near a couple rows of Elvis impersonators. Some Vikings rubbed shoulders with a couple of astronauts. There was a group dressed in loud red suits and various furry animals.

Fiji and Kenya lead Pool C with 2-0 records while South Africa and New Zealand are 2-0 in Pool D.

Argentina leads Pool B with a 2-0 record while England and Samoa are 1-2.

South Africa came into the weekend leading the series with 92 points, followed by New Zealand with 82, Fiji 79 and Australia 72. Canada is ranked 11th with 35 points.

In Rugby Sevens, teams of seven players play two, seven-minute halves. Traditional rugby has 15 players playing 40-minute halves.