Canada battles back to tie Australia in opening Vancouver Sevens game
John Moonlight scores late try to even score at 19-19
Forward John Moonlight outraced a defender to score a try in the dying seconds as Canada battled back for a 19-19 draw against Australia on Saturday in their opening game of the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament.
The Australians put Canada on its heels early, scoring just 13 seconds into the match. The Canadians battled back to trail 19-12. With the final seconds ticking off the clock Moonlight took a pass from Nathan Hirayama and dashed to the end zone.
"It just shows the fight left in the guys," said Moonlight, 30, of Pickering, Ont. "The guys fought back."
Hirayama and Pat Kay scored the other Canadian tries. Hirayama added two converts.
Coach Damian McGrath was pleased with the resiliency his team showed after following behind early.
"That Canadian grit is often used as a throw away term, but I think you saw it today," he said. "This teams has got grit and determination."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.