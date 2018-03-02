Skip to Main Content
Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas

Notifications

Live

Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas

Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
6:00 pm Scotland vs Argentina - 6:22 pm New Zealand vs Uruguay - 6:44 pm Kenya vs France - 7:06 pm Fiji vs Russia - 7:28 pm Mens Samoa vs USA - 7:50 pm Australia vs Spain - 8:12 pm England vs Canada - 8:34 pm South Africa vs Wales - Las Vegas. Nevada 0:00
comments

Click on the video player above on Friday at 6 p.m. ET to watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas.

Canada opens pool play against England on Friday at 8:12 p.m. ET, followed by a match against South Africa at 11:35 p.m. ET and a game against Wales on Saturday at 4:48 p.m. ET.

Here's the men's team's roster, captained by Harry Jones:

  • Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
  • Connor Braid (Victoria)
  • Tevaughn Campbell (Toronto)
  • Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
  • Andrew Coe (Victoria)
  • Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
  • Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
  • Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
  • Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)
  • Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
  • Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
  • Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
  • John Moonlight (Pickering, Ont.)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us