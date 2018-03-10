Live
Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver
Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver.
Canada begins pool play with a match against Australia at 2:42 p.m. ET, before facing the U.S. at 6:36 p.m. ET, followed by a game against Uruguay at 9:16 p.m. ET
Here's the men's team's roster, captained by Harry Jones:
- Luke Bradley (Port Alberni, B.C.)
- Connor Braid (Victoria)
- Tevaughn Campbell (Toronto)
- Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Andrew Coe (Victoria)
- Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
- Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
- Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)
- Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
- Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
- Luke McCloskey (Victoria)
- John Moonlight (Pickering, Ont.)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.