Gareth O'Brien's hat trick propels Wolfpack to comeback victory
Toronto recovers from halftime deficit to beat Batley
Gareth O'Brien scored a hat trick in the second half to lead the Toronto Wolfpack to a 26-18 comeback win over the Batley Bulldogs in the Betfred Championship on Sunday.
Toronto trailed Batley 12-6 at halftime before O'Brien turned the tide with three unanswered tries. The fullback, who recently signed with Toronto from the Salford Red Devils of the first-tier Super League, started in place of Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e.
Captain Josh McCrone opened the scoring for Toronto in the first half and Jack Bussey added a score in the second. Ryan Brierley was 3-for-5 on conversions.
The Wolfpack (8-1-1) sit one point ahead of Toulouse and Featherstone in the second-tier rugby league standings; Toronto defeated both clubs over the Easter long weekend.
Toronto is back in action April 15 against the Dewsbury Rams at 10 a.m. ET.
All Wolfpack games can be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.
