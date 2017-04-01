Magali Harvey scored two tries to lead Canada's women's rugby team to a 37-10 victory over the United States for the Can-Am series title.

Canada dispatched the U.S. Eagles 39-5 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Captain Kelly Russell, Julian Zussman and Harvey scored tries in the first half as Canada took a 17-0 lead before the break.

Emily Belchos and Elissa Alarie added second-half tries for the Canadians before Harvey struck again in the 77nd minute to seal the win.

Canada improved to 18-18-0 all-time against the U.S.