Coming Up
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Swinton Lions
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Swinton Lions in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Swinton Lions in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
PREVIEW | Brace yourselves, the Toronto Wolfpack are back
CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.
