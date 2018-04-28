Live
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Halifax RLFC
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on Halifax RLFC in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday, April 28.
Live coverage begins now
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on Halifax RLFC in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
POV: Cory Paterson's unusual rugby journey from Australia to Canada
Toronto was promoted to the second tier this season and currently sit at the top of the standings with a record of 9-1-1 and a total of 19 points.
Halifax is fifth out of 12 teams with a record of 7-3 for 14 points.
CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.
