Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Dewsbury Rams
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Dewsbury Rams in a Betfred Championship rugby league match.
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Dewsbury Rams in a Betfred Championship rugby league match at Lamport Stadium in Toronto.
The Wolfpack enter the match with a record of 14-1-1 and sit atop the league standings with 29 points. Dewsbury is ninth in the standings at 4-11-1 and nine points.
CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.
