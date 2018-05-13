Canadian women lose after last-second try by U.S. in Rugby 7s quarters

Canada faltered at the World Women's Rugby Sevens Series, losing to the United States 28-26 in the Cup quarter-finals, failing to advance to the semifinals in Langford, British Columbia.

Canadian Bianca Farella scored the go-ahead try with just over a minute remaining to give Canada a 26-21 lead, but the Americans scored in the dying seconds of the game to move back ahead for victory.

They made their way into the quarter-finals by going 2-1 on Saturday, including an impressive 19-17 win over Ireland.Their other win came against Spain, and their loss was to Australia.

They will now England in the fifth-place semifinal at 3:48 p.m. ET, after England lost to New Zealand 17-12.