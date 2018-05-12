Canada drops opener of women's World Rugby Sevens Series in B.C.
Tournament taking place in Langford this weekend
The Canadian women's sevens rugby squad dropped a 22-7 decision to the top-ranked Australians in its opening game Saturday at the HSBC World Women's Rugby Sevens Series at Westhills Stadium in Langford, B.C.
Bianca Farella scored Canada's only try and captain Ghislaine Landry kicked the conversion.
Canada has two matches remaining in pool play as they take on Spain at 5:08 p.m. ET and Ireland at 8 p.m. ET.
Canada is on home turf this weekend looking to break out of an extended slump that saw the team finish fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia and fail to qualify for the medal round at a Sevens Series event in Japan.
Canada is currently ranked No. 5 in the world.
Landry said the team will need to regroup for its next match later in the afternoon against Spain. Canada was scheduled to play Ireland in the late game.
Playoff games and the medal games were scheduled for Sunday.
