Watch Women's World Rugby Sevens Series from Langford, B.C.
Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Langford, B.C.
Live action begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Langford, B.C.
The Canadians begin their tourney at 2:36 p.m. ET against Series leaders Australia, followed by matches against Spain (5:08 p.m. ET) and Ireland (8 p.m. ET)
The knockout round begins on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET, with the gold-medal match at 7:12 p.m. ET