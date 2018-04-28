Live
Watch Men's World Rugby Sevens Series
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's tournament from Singapore beginning on Friday, April 27 at 11 p.m. ET.
Live stream begins on Friday at 11 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's tournament from Singapore beginning on Friday, April 27 at 11 p.m. ET.
Canada will open against Argentina at 11:44 p.m. ET, followed by matches against South Africa (Saturday, 3:34 a.m. ET) and Samoa (Saturday, 6:38 a.m. ET) to close out pool play.
Click on the video player below to watch continuing live coverage Saturday at 2:28 a.m. ET.
Click on the video player below to watch continuing live coverage at 5:54 a.m. ET.
Canada enters the tournament as the defending champion. It marked the first time a Canadian men's squad has won a Cup final.
Nathan Hirayama takes over as captain for the recently retired John Moonlight.
