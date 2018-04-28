Watch Men's World Rugby Sevens Series

Click on the video player above to watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's tournament from Singapore beginning on Friday, April 27 at 11 p.m. ET.

Canada will open against Argentina at 11:44 p.m. ET, followed by matches against South Africa (Saturday, 3:34 a.m. ET) and Samoa (Saturday, 6:38 a.m. ET) to close out pool play.

Click on the video player below to watch continuing live coverage Saturday at 2:28 a.m. ET.

Click on the video player below to watch continuing live coverage at 5:54 a.m. ET.

Canada enters the tournament as the defending champion. It marked the first time a Canadian men's squad has won a Cup final.

Nathan Hirayama takes over as captain for the recently retired John Moonlight.