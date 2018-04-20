Watch Women's World Rugby Sevens Series

Click on the video player above to watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Kitakyushu, Japan beginning on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Canada opens the tournament against Fiji at 9:52 p.m, followed by matches against England on Saturday at 12:36 a.m. and Russia at 3:20 a.m. to close out pool play.

New Zealand, which recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games, enters as the defending champion having defeated Canada in the inaugural final last year.

Australia owns a perfect record with 12 wins and took the title in the first two stops of the season in Dubai and Sydney.

Canada's captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.

Full roster