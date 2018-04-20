Skip to Main Content
Watch Women's World Rugby Sevens Series
Coming Up

Watch Women's World Rugby Sevens Series

CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Kitakyushu, Japan beginning on Friday, April 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Live action begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET from Kitakyushu, Japan

CBC Sports ·
HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play - Kitakyushu, Japan 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Kitakyushu, Japan beginning on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. 

Canada opens the tournament against Fiji at 9:52 p.m, followed by matches against England on Saturday at 12:36 a.m. and Russia at 3:20 a.m. to close out pool play.  

New Zealand, which recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games, enters as the defending champion having defeated Canada in the inaugural final last year. 

Australia owns a perfect record with 12 wins and took the title in the first two stops of the season in Dubai and Sydney. 

Canada's captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.  

Full roster

  • Ghislaine Landry
  • Bianca Farella
  • Hannah Darling
  • Julia Greenshields
  • Sara Kaljuvee
  • Kayla Moleschi
  • Charity Williams
  • Natasha Watcham-Roy
  • Caroline Crossley
  • Breanne Nicholas
  • Olivia Johanna Apps
  • Brittany Benn
  • John Tait (coach)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us