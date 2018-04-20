Coming Up
Watch Women's World Rugby Sevens Series
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Kitakyushu, Japan beginning on Friday, April 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series women's tournament from Kitakyushu, Japan beginning on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Canada opens the tournament against Fiji at 9:52 p.m, followed by matches against England on Saturday at 12:36 a.m. and Russia at 3:20 a.m. to close out pool play.
New Zealand, which recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games, enters as the defending champion having defeated Canada in the inaugural final last year.
Australia owns a perfect record with 12 wins and took the title in the first two stops of the season in Dubai and Sydney.
Canada's captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.
Full roster
- Ghislaine Landry
- Bianca Farella
- Hannah Darling
- Julia Greenshields
- Sara Kaljuvee
- Kayla Moleschi
- Charity Williams
- Natasha Watcham-Roy
- Caroline Crossley
- Breanne Nicholas
- Olivia Johanna Apps
- Brittany Benn
- John Tait (coach)