Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong

Watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's tournament from Hong Kong.

Canada opens against Kenya at 7:54 a.m. ET.

It has been an up-and-down year on the World Series for the Canadian men.

Canada was fourth in Cape Town, with an impressive victory over Fiji en route to a loss to South Africa in the bronze medal game. But the Canadians were 11th in Dubai, 13th in Sydney, 11th in Hamilton, 10th in Las Vegas and 14th in Vancouver.

Canada has been drawn alongside Australia, Kenya and Spain at the Hong Kong event, which is expected to draw 120,00 spectators over the course of the competition.

