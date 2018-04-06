Live
Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong
Watch live coverage of the HSBC Sevens World Series men's tournament in Hong Kong.
Catch men's action now
Watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's tournament from Hong Kong.
Canada opens against Kenya at 7:54 a.m. ET.
It has been an up-and-down year on the World Series for the Canadian men.
Canada was fourth in Cape Town, with an impressive victory over Fiji en route to a loss to South Africa in the bronze medal game. But the Canadians were 11th in Dubai, 13th in Sydney, 11th in Hamilton, 10th in Las Vegas and 14th in Vancouver.
Canada has been drawn alongside Australia, Kenya and Spain at the Hong Kong event, which is expected to draw 120,00 spectators over the course of the competition.
Full Canadian roster
- Andrew Coe, Markham Irish, Toronto
- Connor Braid, James Bay AA, Victoria
- Tevaughn Campbell, unattached, Toronto
- Admir Cejvanovic, Burnaby Lake RFC, Burnaby, B.C.
- Justin Douglas, Abbotsford RFC, Abbotsford, B.C.
- Lucas Hammond, Toronto Nomads, Toronto
- Nathan Hirayama, unattached, Richmond, B.C.
- Isaac Kaay, UVIC Vikes, Kamloops, B.C.
- Pat Kay, Castaway Wanderers, Duncan, B.C.
- Mike Fuailefau, Castaway Wanderers, Victoria
- Harry Jones, Capilano RFC, North Vancouver
- Luke McCloskey, Castaway Wanderers, Victoria
- John Moonlight, James Bay AA, Pickering, Ont. (Captain)
- Matt Mullins, Queen's University, Belleville, Ont.
With files from The Canadian Press