Fiji wins Singapore 7s to vault to 1st in Series standings

Alasio Sovita Naduva scored a length of the field try after the final siren as Fiji beat Australia 28-22 in Sunday's title decider at the Singapore Sevens to leapfrog South Africa at the top of the world series standings with just two rounds remaining.

Australia overturned an early 14-point deficit to lead 22-21 when regular time ended but could not stop the Pacific Islanders from launching one last attack from near their own tryline to steal victory at the death.

Fiji also won this season's tournaments in New Zealand, Canada and Hong Kong and with their fourth victory, climbed four points clear of South Africa at the top of the points standings. England, bronze medallists at the Gold Coast, defeated the Blitzboks 26-24 in the third place playoff after Tom Mitchell converted Mike Ellery's last-minute try.

Canada rebounded in the Challenge Trophy consolation bracket after going 1-2 in pool play to end the team's hopes of repeating as tournament champions. The Canadians beat France 26-7 in the Trophy quarter-finals and topped Wales 17-10 in the semis to set up a showdown with the United States — their opponents from the 2017 Cup final in Singapore.

The Americans got the upper hand in this match after a back-and-forth first half to secure a 26-12 victory over Canada.

The tournament was also Canada's first since the retirement of longtime captain John Moonlight.