Fiji wins 4th straight Hong Kong rugby 7s tournament

Fiji won a fourth successive Hong Kong Sevens after pouncing on Kenya's ill-discipline and errors to take the final 24-12 on Sunday.

The most successful team in the tournament's history, Fiji matched England's record title run from 2002-06; it's also the team's sixth title in seven years and 16th overall.

"Hong Kong is always special for us," captain Jerry Tuwai said. "We brought the No. 1 team here, not like the others, because we respect and honour the tradition Fiji has at the Hong Kong Sevens."

Many other teams saved their best players for the Commonwealth Games next weekend on the Gold Coast.

All four Hong Kong semifinalists will feature on the Gold Coast, with Olympic champion Fiji favoured to win its first Commonwealth gold medal.

South Africa finished third after beating New Zealand 29-7 but its lead in the world series was cut to three over Fiji.

Canada falls in consolation bracket final

Canada was relegated to the Challenge Cup consolation bracket after going 1-2 in pool play, but rebounded with a 45-0 drubbing of South Korea before edging Russia 19-12.

The Canadians' quest for hardware, however, ended with a 33-7 loss to France. The team now heads to Australia to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Canada's Nathan Hirayama, right, tries to fend off France's Samuel Alerte at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament. (Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images)

Canada sits in 11th place in the Sevens Series standings with three tournaments to go; the team will face South Africa, Argentina and Samoa in pool play at the Singapore Sevens on April 27-29. The event will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.