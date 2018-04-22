Canadian women's rugby 7s fall in consolation semis
Canucks will play for 11th place against Japan later Sunday
Kathy Baker scored a try in extra time as Ireland topped Canada 24-19 in a consolation Challenge Trophy semifinal Sunday at the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
Canada, which failed to advance to the Cup quarterfinals for the first time, will play Japan for 11th place later Sunday.
The Canadian team was dealt a blow Friday when captain Ghislaine Landry was ruled out because of an injury sustained at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia earlier this month.
Despite the setback, Canada opened pool action on Saturday with a 38-14 win over Fiji but rounded out the first day of competition with losses to England and Russia.
The Canadians were ahead 19-12 on Ireland in the Challenge Trophy semi thanks to tries from Bianca Farella, Hannah Darling and Julia Greenshields. Lucy Mulhall tied the game with a late try for Ireland before Baker's winner.
Breanne Nicholas, Darling and Farella scored tries for Canada in its 21-19 loss to England. Olivia Apps had the lone try in Canada's 19-5 loss to Russia.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the final on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.
Full roster
- Ghislaine Landry
- Bianca Farella
- Hannah Darling
- Julia Greenshields
- Sara Kaljuvee
- Kayla Moleschi
- Charity Williams
- Natasha Watcham-Roy
- Caroline Crossley
- Breanne Nicholas
- Olivia Johanna Apps
- Brittany Benn
- John Tait (coach)
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.