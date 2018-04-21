Canadian women's rugby 7s team fails to reach quarters for 1st time
Canada's women's rugby sevens team failed to reach the Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after going 1-2 in pool play in Kitakyushu, Japan.
The Canadian squad opened the tournament with a 38-14 win over Fiji, but proceeded to drop its next two matches — a 21-19 last-second defeat to longtime rival England and a 19-5 loss to Russia in the final pool game.
Canada takes on Ireland in the Challenge Trophy consolation bracket semifinals at 11:20 p.m. ET. CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the final on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.
Full roster
- Ghislaine Landry
- Bianca Farella
- Hannah Darling
- Julia Greenshields
- Sara Kaljuvee
- Kayla Moleschi
- Charity Williams
- Natasha Watcham-Roy
- Caroline Crossley
- Breanne Nicholas
- Olivia Johanna Apps
- Brittany Benn
- John Tait (coach)
