Canadian women's rugby 7s team fails to reach quarters for 1st time

Canada's women's rugby sevens team failed to reach the Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after going 1-2 in pool play in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The Canadian squad opened the tournament with a 38-14 win over Fiji, but proceeded to drop its next two matches — a 21-19 last-second defeat to longtime rival England and a 19-5 loss to Russia in the final pool game.

England rallies later to beat Canada 21-19 in Kitakyushu, Japan. 21:10

Canada takes on Ireland in the Challenge Trophy consolation bracket semifinals at 11:20 p.m. ET. CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the final on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's captain for the tournament is 29-year-old Ghislaine Landry.

Full roster