Canada's women's rugby sevens team was not able to secure a medal at the World Series season opener in Dubai.
Canada opened the tournament by going 3-0 in Pool C on Thursday before beating France 24-19 in the quarter-finals on Friday.
However, Canada was then defeated 25-7 by Australia in the semifinals and then lost to Russia 10-5 in the bronze-medal match.
On the men's side, Canada split its opening games, with a 29-15 loss to Kenya followed by a 22-17 win over Uganda.
The men will close out their first day of competition against South Africa at 10:53 a.m. ET.
