Canadian men's rugby 7s squad falls short in Singapore

​The Canadian men's rugby sevens team's title defence came up short in Singapore after dropping a must-win pool game 22-19 to Samoa at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Canada entered its final pool match needing a win to guarantee a spot in the Cup quarter-finals and a chance to repeat as champions. The team started off the tournament with a 26-14 win over Argentina before falling 26-12 to South Africa.

Canada opened the match with two quick tries to lead 14-0 before conceding three Samoan scores to fall behind. The Canadians responded with a last-minute try to end the half with a 19-17 advantage, but failed to score in the second half thanks to some resolute — albeit unconventional — defence from Samoa.

Samoa capitalized on the next possession to take the lead, with the Canadians conceding a late penalty to seal their fate. Canada will play France in the Challenge Trophy consolation bracket quarters; it's the seventh time Canada has been relegated over the eight Series events this season.

The tournament is also the team's first tournament since the retirement of longtime captain John Moonlight.

🎥 Reaction: <a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyCanada</a>’s Head Coach Damian McGrath spoke to us after his sides chance to defend their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Singapore7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Singapore7s</a> title is over <a href="https://t.co/GA5n5bfQLz">pic.twitter.com/GA5n5bfQLz</a> —@WorldRugby7s

CBC Sports will stream the event live from April 27-29.