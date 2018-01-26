Canadian women off to 3-0 start at rugby Sevens World Series event in Sydney

Canada's women are off to a perfect start in their title defence at the HSBC Sevens World Series event in Sydney.

The women's team leads Pool C with a 3-0 record after victories over Fiji (24-12), Ireland (24-12) and Russia (19-5) on Friday in Australia. They won the inaugural event last year.

On the men's side, Canada sits seventh overall after a fourth-place finish in Cape Town. The men's tournament gets underway early Friday morning with a match against Scotland at 4:34 a.m. ET and continues Saturday against Australia at 1:15 a.m. ET and the United States at 4:26 a.m. ET.

All matches will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.