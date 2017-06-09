Canada's record against mighty New Zealand dropped to 0-13-0 Friday in a 28-16 loss at the International Women's Rugby Series.
But the third-ranked Canadian women put up a fight against the world No. 1.
The Black Ferns, who have not lost a test match at home since 2001, prevailed despite going a woman down twice in the match at Westpac Stadium. Canada's scrum also gave the home side problems.
Kendra Cocksedge had two tries for the Black Ferns with singles from Selica Winiata and captain Fiao'o Faamausili. Cocksedge added four conversions.
Jacey Grusnick and Elissa Alarie scored tries for Canada. Magali Harvey kicked two penalties.
Friday's match was a preview of the Rugby World Cup later this summer. Canada and New Zealand are in the same World Cup pool, along with No. 9 Wales and No. 23 Hong Kong.
