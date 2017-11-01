Sandro Fiorino has been named interim head coach of the Canadian women's rugby team for its November tour to England.
The job became open when Francois Ratier left to become head coach of Rugby Canada's national 15s academy.
Fiorino has been assistant coach of Canada's women's sevens team since 2011, helping head coach John Tait and the team win bronze at the Rio Olympics. He has also served as head coach of the women's under-20 side,
Rugby Canada says it will review the entire women's program after the England tour and decide on a full-time coach.
The fourth-ranked Canadian women leave Nov. 13th for games against No. 2 England on Nov. 17, 21 and 25.
