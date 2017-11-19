Natasha Smith scored three tries as Canada made history by defeating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first ever win at the Rugby League World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

In their international debut Thursday, the Canada Ravens were thumped 50-4 by three-time champion New Zealand.

With just six teams in the women's field, Sunday's victory might be enough to get the Canadian women into the semifinals.

While many of the Canada Ravens have impressive rugby union credentials, they are new to the 13-woman code. And Canada coach Mike Castle, a transplanted Brit who now makes his home on Australia's Gold Coast, has had little time with his new team.

But he liked the athleticism of his squad and predicted Canada might turn some heads.

Canada rugby union internationals on the Ravens squad include Andrea Burk, Gillian Hoag, Mandy Marchak, Stevi Schnoor and Smith