Magali Harvey sealed Canada's second win of the women's rugby World Cup with a late try as the Canadians downed Wales 15-0 on Sunday in Dublin.
Harvey scored her first try of the game — and Canada's second — in the 81st minute. The 26-year-old from Quebec City also scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute and converted on Lori Josephson's 25th-minute try.
Canada, ranked third in the world, is hoping to improve on its second-place showing at the last World Cup in 2014, when it lost to England in the final.
The Canadians controlled the game against 10th-ranked Wales, taking possession over 70 per cent of the match.
Canada had 112 carries over gainline compared to just 30 for Wales.
The Canadian squad opened Pool A play at the World Cup with a 98-0 rout of Hong Kong earlier this week.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.