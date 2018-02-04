Canadian men's sevens squad falls to Argentina in Challenge Trophy semi

The Canadian men's sevens squad fell 14-12 to No. 4 Argentina on Saturday in the Challenge Trophy semifinal at the New Zealand leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Luke Bradley and Justin Douglas had tries for Canada, while Nathan Hirayama scored a conversion.

Bradley put Canada ahead in the fourth minute only for Luciano Gonzalez to respond a minute later for Argentina.

Maximo Provenzano gave Argentina its first lead in the seventh, while Felipe del Mestre had two conversions. Douglas scored a late try to make it close.

Canada's only win at the tournament came in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinals, a 19-14 victory over No. 12 Wales, after dropping all three group matches on Friday.

The Canadian men, who stand 10th overall after three events, lost 28-14 to the seventh-ranked Americans, 19-14 to No. 9 Kenya and 22-14 to No. 11 Samoa.

A rash of injuries at last weekend's stop in Sydney, Australia, opened up spot a spot for Bradley on coach Damian McGrath's squad.