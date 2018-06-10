Canada rocked by Scotland in Summer Series test match

George Turner struck for three tries as Scotland came away with a 48-10 victory over Canada in a men's rugby test match in front of a crowd of 12,824 at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

Scotland is currently ranked sixth in the world, while Canada is a distant 21st.

Scotland got off to a quick start, taking a 3-0 lead on a penalty kick by Sam Hidalgo-Clyne in the fourth minute. The Scots extended their lead five minutes later when Byron McGuigan plunged into the corner for an unconverted try.

Canada got on the board in the 14th minute on a long penalty goal boot by Shane O'Leary.

Scotland extended its lead to 15-3 when Ruaridh Jackson found a lane to score a try in the 34th minute.

The visiting side came out strong to start the second half as well with a converted try in the first two minutes pushed across the line by Turner.

Canada was awarded a penalty try in the 47th minute to close the score to 22-10.

Scotland kept up the pounding pressure with a converted try from Magnus Bradbury in the 55th minute.

The Scots capped off the match with an unconverted try by Turner in the 68th minute, who then earned the hat trick with his third of the game four minutes later.

Lewis Carmichael went in unopposed in the dying seconds for Scotland to run the score up even further.