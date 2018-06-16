Canada thrashed by Russia in Summer Series rugby match
Russians earn 1st-ever win over Canadians
Russia notched its first-ever victory over Canada in men's rugby with a 43-20 win Saturday afternoon at Twin Elm Rugby Park in Ottawa.
The match was the second of three test games as part of Canada's June Summer Series.
Canada is now 0-2-0 after losing its first match 48-10 to Scotland in Edmonton last weekend and wraps up the series against the United States in Halifax on June 23. Russia is 1-1-0 as it lost its opening match to the U.S. 62-13.
Canada had a perfect 4-0 record against Russia going back to its first meeting in 2009, but struggled mightily on Saturday.
Post-match comments from Canada Head Coach Kingsley Jones after tonight’s loss to <a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyRussia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyRussia</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/TwinElmRugby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TwinElmRugby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RugbyCA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RugbyCA</a> 🍁🏉 <a href="https://t.co/vXEzAvnwIr">pic.twitter.com/vXEzAvnwIr</a>—@RugbyCanada
Leading 26-10 at the half, Russia continued to dominate from the start of the second when Aleksei Mikhaltsov scored his second try of the game as he chased a kick down and dove across the line. With a successful conversion, Russia took a commanding 33-10 lead.
Anton Rudoi picked up his third try of the day early in the second half to put the game well out of reach as Russia led 40-13 to the disappointment of the 3,312 on hand. A penalty kick in the 68th minute rounded out the scoring for Russia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.