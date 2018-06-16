Canada thrashed by Russia in Summer Series rugby match

Russia notched its first-ever victory over Canada in men's rugby with a 43-20 win Saturday afternoon at Twin Elm Rugby Park in Ottawa.

The match was the second of three test games as part of Canada's June Summer Series.

Canada is now 0-2-0 after losing its first match 48-10 to Scotland in Edmonton last weekend and wraps up the series against the United States in Halifax on June 23. Russia is 1-1-0 as it lost its opening match to the U.S. 62-13.

Canada had a perfect 4-0 record against Russia going back to its first meeting in 2009, but struggled mightily on Saturday.

Leading 26-10 at the half, Russia continued to dominate from the start of the second when Aleksei Mikhaltsov scored his second try of the game as he chased a kick down and dove across the line. With a successful conversion, Russia took a commanding 33-10 lead.

Anton Rudoi picked up his third try of the day early in the second half to put the game well out of reach as Russia led 40-13 to the disappointment of the 3,312 on hand. A penalty kick in the 68th minute rounded out the scoring for Russia.