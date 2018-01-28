Canada powers past Russia to claim Sevens bronze

Canada has earned another medal at the Sydney Sevens, just not the same colour as 2017.

The Canadian women's team beat Russia 40-12 on Sunday at the World Series event to claim the bronze medal — a year after winning the tournament title.

World Rugby Women's Sevens Series from Sydney, Australia 25:20

Julia Greenshields led the Canadians with two tries, including one in the match's opening minute to set the tone. Caroline Crossley, Breanne Nicholas, Jen Kish and Kayla Moleschi added a try apiece while Ghislaine Landry had five conversions.

Julia Greenshields somehow finds a way to get there and extends <a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyCanada</a>'s lead <a href="https://t.co/7z89cjpXZ6">https://t.co/7z89cjpXZ6</a> <a href="https://t.co/a8HJ8hZRVX">pic.twitter.com/a8HJ8hZRVX</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada missed out on making it to the gold-medal game for the second year in a row after falling 26-0 on Saturday in the semifinals against New Zealand.

Olympic champion Australia beat New Zealand 31-0 for gold.

Australia beat New Zealand for the first time in five meetings since the Olympic final in Rio de Janiero in 2016 in which it beat its trans-Tasman rival to become the first women's gold medallist in rugby sevens.

Sunday's victory meant Australia became the first women's team to win its home tournament in the World Sevens Series, remaining unbeaten through six matches. It also completed the tournament without conceding a point, a feat unmatched by any team in the history of the women's and men's World Series.

The Canadians finished first in Pool C after going 3-0 during the opening day of competition at the 12-nation tournament and finished the tournament 5-1.