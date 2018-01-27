Skip to Main Content
Canadian women shut out by New Zealand in Sevens series semis

Notifications

Recap

Canadian women shut out by New Zealand in Sevens series semis

The Canadian women's sevens team advanced into the Sydney Sevens semifinals with a 28-12 victory over France on Saturday.

Will face Russia for bronze on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Brittany Benn runs through two French defenders during Canada's 28-12 win over France Saturday in Sydney. The Canadian women lost their ensuing semifinal game against New Zealand. (Mark Evans/AFP/Getty Images)
comments

The Canadian women's sevens team failed to get past rival New Zealand in the semifinals of the Sydney Sevens series on Saturday in Australia.

New Zealand beat Canada by four tries to nil. Captain Portia Woodman opened the scoring with her 13th try of the tournament and Gayle Broughton added a second try that made the lead 12-0 at halftime.

Kelly Brazier and Michaela Blyde scored second half tries and Tyla Nathan-Wong kicked three of four conversions.

New Zealand blanks Canada 26-0 in Sydney. 19:06

"There's a lot of positives but there's also a lot of lessons and we just try and remember those," New Zealand's Ruby Tui said. "Sevens is such a beautiful game, it's like flipping a coin sometimes. You can win some on the hooter or lose some on the hooter so our object is consistent performance and we're here to do the job one more time."

Earlier in the day, Britt Benn scored a pair of tries against France as the Canadians dominated possession in their 28-12 quarter-final victory. Julia Greenshields also had a try for Canada.

The Canadians finished first in Pool C after going 3-0 during the opening day of competition at the 12-nation World Series tournament.

Seven members of the Canadian roster are holdovers from the bronze-winning side at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

New Zealand will take on Australia in the final, while Canada will face Russia for bronze.

Canada beats France 28-12, will face New Zealand in semis. 20:33

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us