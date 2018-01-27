Canadian women shut out by New Zealand in Sevens series semis

The Canadian women's sevens team failed to get past rival New Zealand in the semifinals of the Sydney Sevens series on Saturday in Australia.

New Zealand beat Canada by four tries to nil. Captain Portia Woodman opened the scoring with her 13th try of the tournament and Gayle Broughton added a second try that made the lead 12-0 at halftime.

Kelly Brazier and Michaela Blyde scored second half tries and Tyla Nathan-Wong kicked three of four conversions.

"There's a lot of positives but there's also a lot of lessons and we just try and remember those," New Zealand's Ruby Tui said. "Sevens is such a beautiful game, it's like flipping a coin sometimes. You can win some on the hooter or lose some on the hooter so our object is consistent performance and we're here to do the job one more time."

Earlier in the day, Britt Benn scored a pair of tries against France as the Canadians dominated possession in their 28-12 quarter-final victory. Julia Greenshields also had a try for Canada.

The Canadians finished first in Pool C after going 3-0 during the opening day of competition at the 12-nation World Series tournament.

Seven members of the Canadian roster are holdovers from the bronze-winning side at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

New Zealand will take on Australia in the final, while Canada will face Russia for bronze.