Canada falls in Challenge Trophy final at rugby Sevens World Series

Tevaughn Campbell scored back-to-back tries as Canada mounted a late rally but came up short in a 26-19 loss on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy final at the HSBC Las Vegas Sevens Series.

Canada fought back from a 12-point deficit to level the scores at 19-19 in the second half before a late interception from France ended the rally.

The Canadians finished the tournament 10th.

Vancouver hosts the next stop on the World Series tour next weekend. All matches can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.

Canada advanced to the Challenge Trophy final with a 15-12 victory over Scotland earlier Sunday.

Nate Hirayama kicked a last-second penalty to clinch the win for Canada.

Canada fell out of contention for the Cup final for first place after dropping its first two pool matches on Friday.

Canada capped pool play with a 21-19 win over Wales on Saturday, then beat Spain 21-14 in the Challenge quarter-finals.