Canada advances to challenge trophy semis at men's Sevens World Series

Canada advanced to the challenge trophy semifinal of the consolation bracket after falling two points short of qualifying for the championship round at the men's HSBC Sevens World Series event in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday.

Canada defeated Wales 21-19 in their final match of pool play, but it wasn't enough as they finished third in Pool B with a 1-2 record and a total of five points.

The Canadians got off to a quick start with tries from Connor Braid and Nathan Hirayama within the first two minutes of the match before Wales responded to narrow the deficit to 14-12 at the half.

After Wales opened the second half scoring to take the lead, Justin Douglas' try in the ninth minute put Canada ahead for good.

South Africa and England placed first and second in the pool to advance with nine and seven points respectively. Wales was winless in three matches and joined Canada in the consolation bracket.

Canada advances to challenge semis

In their next match, Canada defeated 14th-ranked Spain 21-14 in the challenge quarter-final.

Great day for Canada's sevens programs! Head Coach reflects on day 2 at USA7s, which saw the U-18 Men & Women win titles and the senior men progress to the semi's of the Challenge Trophy.

Hirayama broke the deadlock with a try and conversion in the fifth minute, while John Moonlight added a try just before halftime. The subsequent conversion from Hirayama was successful as Canada led 14-0.

Spain cut the deficit in half with an early try and conversion, but Hirayama would restore the 14-point lead with a try and conversion of his own to make the score 21-7.

Spain would add another try and conversion, but it wouldn't be enough as the Canadians held on for the victory.

Canada will play 12th-ranked Scotland in the challenge semifinal on Sunday at 3:06 p.m. ET.

All matches can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.