Skip to Main Content
Canadian men's rugby team advances to Paris 7s quarter-final
Recap

Canadian men's rugby team advances to Paris 7s quarter-final

Canada's men's squad advanced to the Cup quarter-final at HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Paris, France after finishing second in Pool B with a 2-1 record.

Canada finishes pool play in 2nd place with 2-1 record

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Nathan Hirayama, centre, runs with the ball during a Pool B match between Scotland and Canada at the HSBC Paris Sevens. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images for HSBC)

Canada's men's squad advanced to the Cup quarter-final at HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Paris after finishing second in Pool B with a 2-1 record.

The Canucks began their campaign with a resounding 33-7 win over Russia and a 26-14 victory over Scotland before being thumped 28-0 by South Africa in their final match of pool play.

Canada put up 33 points against Russia to open their preliminary play at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris. France. 21:21

South Africa, Canada, and Scotland were all tied atop Pool B with seven points apiece but Scotland was eliminated due to point differential.

Canada plays Ireland next on Sunday at 4:35 a.m. ET. All matches can be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us