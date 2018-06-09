Canadian men's rugby team advances to Paris 7s quarter-final

Canada's men's squad advanced to the Cup quarter-final at HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Paris after finishing second in Pool B with a 2-1 record.

The Canucks began their campaign with a resounding 33-7 win over Russia and a 26-14 victory over Scotland before being thumped 28-0 by South Africa in their final match of pool play.

Canada put up 33 points against Russia to open their preliminary play at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris. France. 21:21

South Africa, Canada, and Scotland were all tied atop Pool B with seven points apiece but Scotland was eliminated due to point differential.

Canada plays Ireland next on Sunday at 4:35 a.m. ET. All matches can be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.