Canadian men's rugby team advances to Paris 7s quarter-final
Canada's men's squad advanced to the Cup quarter-final at HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Paris, France after finishing second in Pool B with a 2-1 record.
The Canucks began their campaign with a resounding 33-7 win over Russia and a 26-14 victory over Scotland before being thumped 28-0 by South Africa in their final match of pool play.
South Africa, Canada, and Scotland were all tied atop Pool B with seven points apiece but Scotland was eliminated due to point differential.
Canada plays Ireland next on Sunday at 4:35 a.m. ET. All matches can be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.
