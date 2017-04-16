The Canadian men's rugby sevens team made history on Sunday, beating the U.S. in the Singapore Sevens final to capture their first-ever HSBC World Rugby Sevens title.

Lucas Hammond score the winning try with under two minutes to play as Canada held on for a 26-19 win.

The team beat both New Zealand and England in the playoffs for their first tournament win in 140 tries, dating back to 1999.

Nathan Hirayama of Richmond, B.C., was named player of the final.

Canada lost to New Zealand in its only other cup final appearance, at the 2014 Glasgow Sevens.

