Lock forward Tyson Beukeboom powered her way to three second-half tries as Canada dispatched the U.S. Eagles 39-5 Tuesday in the opening game of the Can-Am women's rugby series in Chula Vista, Calif.

After the U.S. tied the game at 5-5, Canada reeled off 34 straight points with 29 of those in a second half that was one-way traffic.

Karen Paquin, Carolyn McEwen, captain Kelly Russell and Brianna Miller also scored tries for third-ranked Canada on a breezy day at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in suburban San Diego. Magali Harvey added two conversions.

Six of the seven tries came from the forwards as the Canadians battered the Americans from close quarters.

Alev Kelter scored the lone try for the seventh-ranked Americans.

Canada improved to 17-18-0 all-time against the U.S. The Canadian women defeated the U.S. 33-5 the last time they met, at the 2016 Women's Rugby Super Series in Salt Lake City.