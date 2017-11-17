Jessica Breach scored six tries as England downed Canada 79-5 on Friday in the first of a three-match women's rugby series.
Breach scored three tries in the first 30 minutes of the match as the No. 2-ranked English team opened a big lead early.
Cindy Nelles scored to get Canada on the board in the 61st minute.
Canada's starting 15 featured nine players making their test debut or first start.
The two teams will face off again Nov. 21 at The Stoop and Nov. 25 at Twickenham as part of a doubleheader with the England-Samoa men's test.
Canada, ranked fourth in the world, has won just four of 26 meetings with England.
