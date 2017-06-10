The Canadian men's rugby squad kicked off their June rugby international series with a 13-0 loss against Georgia on Saturday.
FT: @GeorgianRugby beats #Canada 13-0 on a rainy afternoon in #Calgary #RISEAsOne 🇨🇦🏉 pic.twitter.com/USQ1iJWPca—
@RugbyCanada
Merab Kvirkashvili scored all 13 points for world No. 12 Georgia, including the game's only try in the 77th minute in rainy conditions at Calgary Rugby Park.
Aaron Carpenter tied Al Charron's test record of 76 caps when he came on as a second-half replacement for Canada, ranked 23rd in the world.
Congrats to Aaron Carpenter on tying the record for most caps for a Canadian international rugby player today against Georgia. Well done!—
@TheBlade27
Canadian starters Shane O'Leary and Andrew Coe, and Anthony Luca — a second half replacement — also made their test debuts.
Georgia took a 3-0 lead in just the third minute when Kvirkashvili kicked an early penalty, a score that would hold until half time.
Kvirkashvili doubled the lead in the 46th minute with another penalty, then sealed the win in the 77th minute when he dove onto a loose ball before converting to make it 13-0.
Canada is back in action June 17 against Romania in Edmonton. The Canadians then head to Hamilton to face the United States on June 24 in the first leg of their 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifier. The second leg is July 1 in San Diego.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.