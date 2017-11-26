Australia ran in 11 tries to Canada's one as the defending champion Jillaroos defeated the Canada Ravens 58-6 in Sunday's semifinal at the Rugby League World Cup.
The lopsided result was not unexpected. Canada's women's program is in its infancy and Australia had blanked Canada 88-0 earlier in group play.
Canada's earlier win over Papua New Guinea and its enthusiastic approach won the Ravens kudos at the tournament, however.
The Australian women will face three-time champion New Zealand in Saturday's final in Brisbane, part of a doubleheader with the men's final. The Kiwis hammered England 58-6 in Sunday's other semifinal.
Australia led 42-0 before Natasha Smith scored the lone try for Canada eight minutes into the second half at Southern Cross Group Stadium. Smith scored three tries in Canada's group-stage 22-8 win over Papua New Guinea.
Canada fullback Irene Patrinos added the conversion.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.