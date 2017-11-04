The Maori All Blacks scored seven tries Friday to defeat Canada 51-9 in an international rugby match in Vancouver.

Ambrose Curtis, Akira Ioane, Tom Franklin, Charlie Ngatai, Shaun Stevenson, Jackson Garden-Bachop and Sean Wainui went over for the Maori, while Ihaia West kicked two penalties and four conversions. Jackson Garden-Bachop also booted a convert.

Brock Staller kicked three penalties for Canada.

The match marked the debut of new Canadian head coach Kingsley Jones, who was hired in September after predecessor Mark Anscombe was dismissed following the country's disastrous loss over two legs to the United States this summer in qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Minus key veterans Ciaran Hearn, Aaron Carpenter, DTH van der Merwe, Taylor Paris, Jake Ilnicki and Brett Beukeboom because of club commitments overseas, Jones spoke in the leadup to Friday about the need to create a positive environment to help players succeed.

The young squad did well to stay with the Maori early, but their classy opponents were too much in the end.