The Maori All Blacks scored seven tries Friday to defeat Canada 51-9 in an international rugby match in Vancouver.
Ambrose Curtis, Akira Ioane, Tom Franklin, Charlie Ngatai, Shaun Stevenson, Jackson Garden-Bachop and Sean Wainui went over for the Maori, while Ihaia West kicked two penalties and four conversions. Jackson Garden-Bachop also booted a convert.
Brock Staller kicked three penalties for Canada.
The match marked the debut of new Canadian head coach Kingsley Jones, who was hired in September after predecessor Mark Anscombe was dismissed following the country's disastrous loss over two legs to the United States this summer in qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Minus key veterans Ciaran Hearn, Aaron Carpenter, DTH van der Merwe, Taylor Paris, Jake Ilnicki and Brett Beukeboom because of club commitments overseas, Jones spoke in the leadup to Friday about the need to create a positive environment to help players succeed.
The young squad did well to stay with the Maori early, but their classy opponents were too much in the end.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.