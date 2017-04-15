Captain John Moonlight scored his 98th career try on the rugby sevens circuit as Canada advanced to the Cup quarter-finals at the Singapore Sevens on Saturday.
The Canadian men defeated Russia 28-15 and Hong Kong 34-0 before being bulldozed 35-7 by Olympic champion Fiji.
It marks the fourth tournament in a row — and fifth in six events — that the Canadian men have reached the quarter-finals.
Canada, currently ninth in the overall standings, will face No. 4 New Zealand on Sunday. The Canadian ran the All Blacks close in a 15-14 loss in Vancouver last month but their overall record against New Zealand is 2-32-1.
In the other quarter-finals at the National Stadium, it's England versus Kenya, Fiji versus the U.S., and Australia versus South Africa.
'Not good enough'
Singapore is the eighth stop on the 10-event HSBC World Rugby Sevens circuit.
Moonlight moved within two tries of a century against No. 15 Russia. Justin Douglas, Luke McCloskey and Mike Fuailefau also scored tries.
Lucas Hammond, Fuailefau, Harry Jones, Matt Mullins and Jared Douglas — Justin's older brother — all scored in a romp over Hong Kong, which was invited to the tournament as Asian champion.
Canada paid for a poor performance against No. 2 Fiji, which is coming off a tournament win in Hong Kong.
Waisea Nacuqu scored three tries and Mesulame Kunavula and Sevuloni Mocenacagi added singles for the Pacific Islanders in a lopsided game that saw three yellow cards: two for Fiji and one for Canada (Issac Kaay).
Nacuqu's first try came after teammate Setareki Bituniyata beat three Canadian would-be tacklers.
With his team down 21-0 at the half, coach Damian McGrath told the Canadians to pick it up. "It's not good enough," he said.
But the tailspin continued. Jared Douglas, on a pass from his brother, scored a consolation try for Canada with no time remaining.
