Click on the video player above on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch coverage Road to the Olympic Games featuring the 44th Berlin Marathon.

One of the largest, fastest and most popular marathons in the world will see top runners, including Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, chasing glory in Berlin. The time to beat is two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

The heat is on given that the world record was broken seven times in Berlin and the world's fastest times of the year set on five consecutive occasions.