A representative for Ric Flair says the pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized and is dealing with some "tough medical issues."

Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among those wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — @RealMickFoley

Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend. — @EBischoff

Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Nature Boy" nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.