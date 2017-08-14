A representative for Ric Flair says the pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized and is dealing with some "tough medical issues."
Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."
Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among those wishing Flair well on Twitter.
Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D—
@RealMickFoley
Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend.—
@EBischoff
Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Nature Boy" nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.